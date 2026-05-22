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Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

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22.05.2026 17:34:43

Why Quantum Stock Rigetti Computing Shot Up Almost 50% This Week

Shares of Rigetting Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) shot up 47% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The quantum computing start-up is soaring after the United States government announced a $2 billion investment fund into quantum research, of which Rigetti is recieving $100 million. The stock remains down 53% from all-time highs. Here's why Rigetti Computing rebounded this week, and whether the stock is a buy today. On May 21st, the United States Department of Commerce announced a series of investments in companies involved in quantum computing. Rigetti Computing will receive $100 million in funding over the next three years to support its superconducting quantum computing research, with the government now owning an equity stake in the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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