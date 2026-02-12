QuantumScape Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098
|
12.02.2026 17:47:55
Why QuantumScape Stock Got Crushed Today
Solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) updated investors on its path to commercialization with its fourth-quarter report last night. While it made significant progress in 2025, the volatile stock is still selling off today. Investors expect another year of losses in 2026, but one item of note may have spooked the market. QuantumScape stock plunged more than 10% after the report and remained down 8.8% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
