QuantumScape Corporation Aktie

QuantumScape Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 17:47:55

Why QuantumScape Stock Got Crushed Today

Solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) updated investors on its path to commercialization with its fourth-quarter report last night. While it made significant progress in 2025, the volatile stock is still selling off today. Investors expect another year of losses in 2026, but one item of note may have spooked the market. QuantumScape stock plunged more than 10% after the report and remained down 8.8% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QuantumScape Corporation

mehr Nachrichten