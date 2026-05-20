Relay Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2P9AA / ISIN: US75943R1023
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21.05.2026 01:01:49
Why Relay Therapeutics Stock Popped on Wednesday
One trading session after Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) announced positive results for an investigational treatment, its shares rocketed higher on Wednesday. That rally, which saw the biotech stock rocket almost 8% higher, was aided in no small part by a pair of bullish analyst updates. Those new analyses came on the heels of Relay's Tuesday release of Phase 2 results for zovegalisib, a drug that treats vascular anomalies. The company said that, across all doses of the medication, 60% of tested patients responded to treatment at the earliest time point of 12 weeks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Relay Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Relay Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)