|
03.10.2024 00:02:34
Why Resources Connection Stock Cratered by Nearly 12% Today
Wednesday wasn't an ideal day to hold shares of business consulting services specialist Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP). After releasing quarterly earnings figures after market close on Tuesday, investors assertively sold out on the news that the company missed on the top and bottom lines.When the smoke cleared, Resource Connection's share price had fallen by almost 12%, comparing quite unfavorably to the ultimately flat performance of the S&P 500 index.The market was surely concerned with the double-digit decline in Resources Connection's revenue, not to mention the more dramatic erosion of profitability. The company's first quarter of fiscal 2025 saw it earn revenue just shy of $137 million, nearly 20% down on a year-over-year basis. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!