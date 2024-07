Why Rocket Lab Stock Popped on Monday

After slumping at the start of the month, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock is getting its groove back post-holiday on Monday.Thanks to an over-the-weekend endorsement from over-the-ocean investment bank Deutsche Bank, shares of the small space rocket manufacturer gained 1.8% through 1:40 p.m. ET. Scanning the stock market and settling upon six industrials stocks "to buy & hold for the next 12 months," Deutsche included well-known names like Delta Air Lines and First Solar, but also tiny Rocket Lab, which the banker rates a buy -- and says could double in share price over the next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool