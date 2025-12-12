Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
12.12.2025 20:30:27
Why Rocket Lab Stock Shot 30% Higher This Week
Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) shot up 30% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. An upstart space flight company that is benefiting from increased spending on the space economy, Rocket Lab stock was trading higher this week because of a report about a potential $1.5 trillion SpaceX IPO (initial public offering) in 2026. Rocket Lab also made another milestone in the development of its new, larger rocket called the Neutron. Here's why the stock was up 30% this week to a price of $63.44 as of this writing on December 12th, 2025.Even though it isn't directly associated with the Rocket Lab business, SpaceX is compared heavily to the upstart rocket launch provider as the leader in the commercial launch sector. When investors get bullish on SpaceX -- which is currently one of the largest private companies in the world by valuation -- they tend to also get bullish on the prospects of Rocket Lab.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Rocket Lab stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)