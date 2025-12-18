Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
19.12.2025 00:51:24
Why Rocket Lab Stock Skyrocketed on Thursday
Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock had a very memorable Thursday, as its price rose at a double-digit rate. On some very encouraging news about its hardware, investors pounced on the space company's shares to boost them to a more than 11% gain that trading session. Rocket Lab announced the successful launch of its STP-S30 mission, which occurred very early that morning from a company launch complex at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) in Wallops Island, Virginia. Bearing the quirky nickname "Don't Be Such a Square," the launch deployed four satellites into low Earth orbit after takeoff. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Rocket Lab stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)