Sable Holdings Aktie

Sable Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 888670 / ISIN: ZAE000006383

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.12.2025 02:00:19

Why Sable Offshore Stock Plummeted Today

Investors were hardly turned on by Sable Offshore (NYSE: SOC) on the last Friday trading session of 2025. On news of a lawsuit that might halt the oil flow through its pipeline system, they aggressively sold out of the energy company, leaving it with a more than 13% loss in price on the day. Sable was quite a roller coaster of a stock before and after Christmas Day. On the 24th, investors couldn't get enough of it, following a federal regulator's approval of the restart of the Las Flores pipeline system in California. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sable Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sable Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01:51 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen