Sable Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 888670 / ISIN: ZAE000006383
|
27.12.2025 02:00:19
Why Sable Offshore Stock Plummeted Today
Investors were hardly turned on by Sable Offshore (NYSE: SOC) on the last Friday trading session of 2025. On news of a lawsuit that might halt the oil flow through its pipeline system, they aggressively sold out of the energy company, leaving it with a more than 13% loss in price on the day. Sable was quite a roller coaster of a stock before and after Christmas Day. On the 24th, investors couldn't get enough of it, following a federal regulator's approval of the restart of the Las Flores pipeline system in California. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
