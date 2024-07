Why Scholastic Stock Is Failing to Impress Today

Education publisher Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell short of expectations in its most recent quarter. Investors are giving the results an F, sending shares down 19% as of 12:30 p.m. ET.Scholastic is a publisher of education textbooks, related products, and other books aimed at children. The company earned $1.73 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter ending May 31 on revenue of $474.9 million, falling short of Wall Street's expectations for $2.66 per share in earnings on sales of $552 million.Revenue was down 10% year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool