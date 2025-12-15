ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 20:25:47

Why ServiceNow Plunged Today

Shares of back office software-as-a-service company ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) plunged on Monday, falling 11.9% as of 1:18 p.m. EDT.ServiceNow had two rather significant pieces of news today: One, it was reported ServiceNow is in talks to make what appears to be an expensive acquisition. Two, an analyst downgraded shares, predicting that fears over the potential disruption from generative artificial intelligence would cap ServiceNow's valuation multiple in 2026. On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that ServiceNow is in advanced talks to acquire Armis, a private U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity company that protects internet-connected devices from advanced threats. Bloomberg reported the company could be valued at roughly $7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten