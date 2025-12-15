ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
15.12.2025 20:25:47
Why ServiceNow Plunged Today
Shares of back office software-as-a-service company ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) plunged on Monday, falling 11.9% as of 1:18 p.m. EDT.ServiceNow had two rather significant pieces of news today: One, it was reported ServiceNow is in talks to make what appears to be an expensive acquisition. Two, an analyst downgraded shares, predicting that fears over the potential disruption from generative artificial intelligence would cap ServiceNow's valuation multiple in 2026. On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that ServiceNow is in advanced talks to acquire Armis, a private U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity company that protects internet-connected devices from advanced threats. Bloomberg reported the company could be valued at roughly $7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
