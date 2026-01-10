Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.01.2026 17:32:59
Why SoundHound AI Stock Collapsed In 2025
Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) slipped 50% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A developer of voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) tools for businesses, the company is winning tons of contracts and driving strong revenue growth. However, the business is burning a lot of cash and trades at a premium valuation.Here's why SoundHound AI stock fell in 2025, and whether you should scoop up some shares at these discounted prices. SoundHound AI has adeptly expanded its voice-based AI technology during the past few years of the AI revolution. It offers products to support customer service, restaurant drive-thrus, car voice systems, and more, winning numerous contracts worldwide across various industries. Its focus on commercial use cases has helped it win contracts when competing with big technology companies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
