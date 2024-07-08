|
08.07.2024 06:57:05
Why SoundHound AI Stock Lost 22% Last Month
Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) fell 21.8% in June 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The voice control software specialist had no bad news to share last month, but investors shrugged off a handful of positive developments to drive the stock price lower anyway.The move still makes sense from a certain point of view. In my eyes, however, the price drop makes SoundHound AI a no-brainer buy right now.The June slide is a correction to an earlier jump. Semiconductor designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) invested $3.7 million in SoundHound AI in 2023, building a 0.6% ownership stake in the smaller artificial intelligence (AI) company. When this investment was disclosed in February, Nvidia's modest position drove SoundHound AI's stock price sharply higher. The stock gained 66% overnight and tripled in price over the next two weeks. On March 15, one month after the disclosure, SoundHound AI's share price peaked at $10.25 -- more than four times the pre-disclosure level on $2.26 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 378,00
|-0,75%
|SoundHound AI
|4,19
|6,62%