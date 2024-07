Why SoundHound AI Stock Lost 22% Last Month

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) fell 21.8% in June 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The voice control software specialist had no bad news to share last month, but investors shrugged off a handful of positive developments to drive the stock price lower anyway.The move still makes sense from a certain point of view. In my eyes, however, the price drop makes SoundHound AI a no-brainer buy right now.The June slide is a correction to an earlier jump. Semiconductor designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) invested $3.7 million in SoundHound AI in 2023, building a 0.6% ownership stake in the smaller artificial intelligence (AI) company. When this investment was disclosed in February, Nvidia's modest position drove SoundHound AI 's stock price sharply higher. The stock gained 66% overnight and tripled in price over the next two weeks. On March 15, one month after the disclosure, SoundHound AI's share price peaked at $10.25 -- more than four times the pre-disclosure level on $2.26 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool