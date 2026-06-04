Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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04.06.2026 03:05:49
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Jumped 68% in May
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) zoomed 68% higher in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The computing hardware provider for artificial intelligence (AI) posted significant growth in its latest quarterly results, along with improving gross margins and overall profitability. It has been a lumpy road for Super Micro Computer, with massive price drawdowns and short-seller reports, but the stock has gotten off to a better start in May. Here's why the stock was dipping, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio now. In the quarter ending in March, Super Micro Computer posted net sales of $10.2 billion, up from just $4.6 billion a year prior. After a lull in 2025, the business has roared back with its full-scale IT, data center, and AI computing services. Super Micro Computer is the middleman between computer chip designers like Nvidia and the data center infrastructure providers like Amazon. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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