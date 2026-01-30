Going Aktie
Why Sweetgreen Stock Was Going Sour This Week
Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) were heading lower again this week as a broader sell-off in growth stocks and a reaffirmed sell rating from Goldman Sachs weighed on the struggling fast-casual salad chain. Even an upbeat report from Starbucks wasn't enough to give Sweetgreen a boost, and the fast-casual stock was down 15.1% for the week as of 2:05 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
