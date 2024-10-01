|
Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Took It on the Chin Tuesday
An analyst issued the equivalent of a warning on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock on the second trading day of the week and, absent any other news for the company, some investors traded out of it. This left Tandem's shares with a more than 3% loss in price on the day, which compared unfavorably to the sub-1% decline of the bellwether S&P 500 index.The prognosticator behind that piece of bad news was Citigroup's Joanne Wuensch, who issued one of her bank's 90-day catalyst watches on Tandem stock before the market open. Wuensch wrote in her latest research note on the specialized medical device maker that a survey on its specialty, diabetes, indicated flat-line growth in the number of U.S. new patient starts in its just-completed third quarter. She added that management's guidance for the quarter implied new patient share growth of roughly 350 basis points, however. "In the least, this may be harder to achieve, making a meaningful beat to earnings harder to achieve," she said.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
