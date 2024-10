Why Tesla Stock Was Climbing This Week

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were on the move this week after the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker posted strong profit growth in its third-quarter earnings report, and gave a bullish forecast for vehicle production in 2025.That news helped reassure investors that the company still has plenty of growth left. As a result, the stock was up 15.1% for the week as of 11:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Image source: Tesla .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool