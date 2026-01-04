Antero Midstream Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFVX / ISIN: US03676B1026
|
04.01.2026 22:31:18
Why This $10 Million Antero Midstream Position Isn’t Likely Just a Plain-Vanilla Yield Play
New York City-based Ripple Effect Asset Management disclosed a new position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), acquiring 510,000 shares valued at approximately $9.91 million, according to its November 14 SEC filing. The firm also reported holding put options underlying 600,000 shares and call options underlying another 225,000 shares.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Ripple Effect Asset Management LP initiated a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), purchasing 510,000 shares. The estimated value of the new holding was $9.91 million at the close of the third quarter, based on the quarterly average price. The position accounts for 1.94% of the firm’s 13F reportable assets.Top holdings after the filing include: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Antero Midstream Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Antero Midstream gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Antero Midstream vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Antero Midstream vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Antero Midstream zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)