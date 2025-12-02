Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
02.12.2025 15:53:00
Why This AI Cloud Stock Could Be the Market's Biggest Sleeper
There are a few different ways to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) cloud stocks. Some of the biggest companies in the world -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft, and Alphabet -- are the industry leaders in the cloud computing space, occupying the top three positions with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, respectively.But if you're looking for a sleeper pick for 2026 that potentially could do just as well or even better than the big three, then your best bet is across the Pacific Ocean with the rising AI cloud company Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!