Why This Arkansas-Based Company Could Be a Buy for Value Investors (Tyson Foods)
Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) hails from Arkansas, with its corporate offices located in Springdale. It is one of the largest producers of meat in the world, with operations in the beef, pork, and chicken categories.But there's one notable problem for the company. The products it produces are largely commodities. However, that could be presenting value investors with a buying opportunity.Producing meat is actually a pretty messy business that most people don't want to think about. It is much easier to just pick up a chuck steak at your local grocery store's meat counter than it would be to raise an animal, slaughter it, and then butcher it into all of the different cuts that you see on display at the store. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
