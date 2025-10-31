Going Aktie

Going für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 08:46:00

Why This Remains My Top Dividend Stock Pick Going Into 2026 -- Especially After Management's Recent Comments

Rural lifestyle spending hasn't been what it used to be in recent years -- at least in terms of its year-over-year growth. But, if leading rural retailer Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO)'s accelerating growth recently is any indication of broader trends in rural retail, a few years of slow growth following a massive surge in sales during COVID may finally be over. Not only did Q3 look good, but management provided upbeat commentary about 2026 in its most recent earnings call.In short, the company's latest update points to a return to a more normal growth cadence in 2026. And based on the targets the company laid out in its most Investment Community Day, "normal" for Tractor Supply may be pretty impressive. All of this, combined with a combination of improving traffic and consistent capital returns, helps explain why Tractor Supply remains my top dividend stock idea for 2026 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,28 7,89% Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:43 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
14:44