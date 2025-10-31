Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
31.10.2025 08:46:00
Why This Remains My Top Dividend Stock Pick Going Into 2026 -- Especially After Management's Recent Comments
Rural lifestyle spending hasn't been what it used to be in recent years -- at least in terms of its year-over-year growth. But, if leading rural retailer Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO)'s accelerating growth recently is any indication of broader trends in rural retail, a few years of slow growth following a massive surge in sales during COVID may finally be over. Not only did Q3 look good, but management provided upbeat commentary about 2026 in its most recent earnings call.In short, the company's latest update points to a return to a more normal growth cadence in 2026. And based on the targets the company laid out in its most Investment Community Day, "normal" for Tractor Supply may be pretty impressive. All of this, combined with a combination of improving traffic and consistent capital returns, helps explain why Tractor Supply remains my top dividend stock idea for 2026 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!