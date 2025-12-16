Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
|
17.12.2025 00:12:42
Why Tilray Stock Soared 27.5% Today
Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) soared today, finishing up 27.5%. The jump came as the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.The cannabis company's stock is rising after President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration is looking into reclassifying marijuana -- a move that could be a game changer for the cannabis industry.On Monday, Trump confirmed from the Oval Office that he is considering reclassifying cannabis and cannabis-related products as Schedule III controlled substances, saying, "a lot of people want to see it." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
