|
03.10.2024 14:35:00
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Big Day for the Stock Market
At 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its monthly nonfarm payrolls report for September. This occurs on the first Friday of each month, detailing how many jobs the U.S. economy added in the preceding month that just concluded. People typically refer to this as the "jobs report."The jobs report details many important data points that help paint a picture of the labor market, which is critical for many investors and economists, including the Federal Reserve. The jobs report shows how many jobs the U.S. economy added in the preceding month, the new unemployment rate, and other metrics like wage growth. Remember, consumer spending makes up 68% of the U.S. economy, so the state of the labor market is a big driver of the health of the consumer.
