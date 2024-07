Why UiPath Stock Sank Today

Shares of software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) sank on Tuesday after the company announced a round of layoffs. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, UiPath stock was down about 7%.The company was already undergoing changes. In its fiscal first quarter of 2025 (ending in April), it announced that CEO Rob Enslin was being replaced by co-founder and former CEO Daniel Dines. The timing was awkward considering that Enslin had taken over sole CEO duties as recently as February.Therefore, it was already clear that UiPath had a lot going on behind the curtain. And today, it announced it is laying off 10% of its workforce.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool