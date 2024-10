Why United Airlines Rocketed Higher Today

Shares of major airline United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) rallied 13.2% on Wednesday as of 2 p.m. ET.United reported third-quarter earnings last night. Not only did those earnings surprise to the upside, but management also made news by announcing the company's first buyback plan since before the pandemic.In the third quarter, United delivered $14.8 billion in revenue, up 2.5% from the past year, with non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) of $3.33, down 8.8%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool