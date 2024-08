Why Vertiv Holdings, Constellation Energy, and NuScale Power Surged Higher Today

Shares of data center infrastructure company Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT), as well as nuclear power-oriented companies Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) were rallying big in Wednesday's trading, up 9.9%, 11.6%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 12:44 p.m. ET.These three companies can be thought of as "artificial intelligence (AI) adjacent," as each is thought to be a future beneficiary of the insatiable power and electricity demands of AI data centers. All three stocks had rocketed higher this year, but each also recently pulled back significantly amid the Nasdaq sell-off and rotation out of AI winners.However, last night's earnings reports and commentary from AI companies Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices seems to have allayed those fears, sending these AI beneficiaries soaring today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool