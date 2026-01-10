Vistra Aktie
Why Vistra Stock Surged Today
Shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST) climbed more than 10% on Friday after the electricity provider announced long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Image source: Getty Images.Under the terms of the 20-year PPAs, Vistra will supply over 2,600 megawatts (MW) of zero-carbon energy from three of its nuclear plants to support Meta's artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled expansion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
