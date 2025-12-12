Voyager Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A41ADA / ISIN: US92892B1035
Why Voyager Technologies Stock Was Winning This Week
Two pieces of encouraging news from Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) over the last several days have been propelling the company's shares higher. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's stock price had risen by xx% week-to-date as of Friday's mid-session trading.The first of the pair was Voyager's announcement on Monday that it had signed a joint investment agreement with the University of North Dakota. Under the terms of the pact, the company and the school will identify research and development opportunities that can mutually benefit both parties. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
