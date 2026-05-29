Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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29.05.2026 17:52:13
Why Xanadu Quantum Technologies Stock Is Soaring This Week
After plunging more than 53% through the first half of May, shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies (NASDAQ: XNDU) started heading in the other direction last week as the quantum computing rose 11.6%. The rise is continuing into this week, with management suggesting it could soon announce funding from the Canadian government, which is spurring investors to buy shares.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Xanadu are up 14.1% from the end of last Friday's market session through the close of trading yesterday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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