27.10.2024 00:00:00
Why You Should Be Buying This Warren Buffett Stock Hand Over Fist
American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock was doing fairly well this year until mid-October, when it posted its third-quarter earnings. Investors accustomed to solid results in the quarter from other top names in the finance sector bailed out of AmEx, clipping the wings of a stock that had been soaring year to date. Like Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has held a major equity stake in the company since 1964, I've been an AmEx bull for years. So to me, that post-earnings price dip is an anomaly, and by no means the new normal for the credit card giant. Here's why.To briefly summarize, AmEx's net revenue for the period grew by 8% year over year to $16.6 billion, while its net income inched up at a 2% pace to $2.51 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
