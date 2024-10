Why Your Next Social Security COLA Could Be Lower if Kamala Harris Wins in November

The numbers are in: U.S. retirees will receive a significantly lower annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2025 than they received this year. The annual percentage increase has declined for two consecutive years. This trend might continue, depending on the outcome of the upcoming elections. Here's why your next Social Security COLA, in 2026, could be lower if Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool