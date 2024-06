Why Zscaler Stock Popped on Friday

The stock of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) ran up 5.8% through 11:40 a.m. ET on Friday after the cybersecurity company reported better than expected sales and earnings in its fiscal 2024 third quarter last night.Heading into the quarter, analysts forecast Zscaler would earn $0.65 per share, pro forma, on $535.9 million in revenue. In fact, the company reported a profit of $0.88 per share on sales of $553.2 million. There was much to like in the report. Sales grew 32% year over year, and billings -- which foreshadow future revenue growth -- increased 30%. Free cash flow of $123.1 million was up 66.6% from one year ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel