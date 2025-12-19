CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
19.12.2025 10:15:00
Will a Change in CEO for Lululemon Help Turn the Stock Around in 2026?
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently reported earnings, and the company also announced the departure of its CEO, Calvin McDonald. There's been some controversy around whether the business is going in the right direction, with Lululemon's founder often criticizing McDonald's decisions.Investors appear optimistic that a change is what the business needs, as the stock has been rallying since the news came out. Could this make Lululemon a better stock to buy heading into 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!