WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

23.11.2025 18:07:00

Will Alphabet Be the World's Next $5 Trillion Stock?

The list of corporations with a market capitalization of $1 trillion is short -- but what about those that have hit $5 trillion? It's hardly a list, as it's composed of just one company, Nvidia.However, several others aren't too far behind. One of them is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, which has a current market cap of $3.4 trillion. Will it be the next to hit $5 trillion? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
