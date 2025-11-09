Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
09.11.2025 19:05:00
Will Berkshire Hathaway Succeed After Warren Buffett Leaves?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) has long been synonymous with its legendary leader, Warren Buffett. The conglomerate recently received a downgrade from KBW, citing concerns over Buffett's exit, as well as problems in some of its key areas of business. Overall, I think that any pullback in the stock is a buying opportunity. To think that Warren Buffett has been the only one making decisions at Berkshire Hathaway seems a bit naive. His cohort is good at what they do. Moreover, the thing that gets ignored about Buffett's succession is how much money the Oracle of Omaha is leaving on the table for investment. Buffett has amassed a giant cash pile, which gives the company a great deal of maneuverability in the coming years in terms of investment options.According to CNBC, KBW's downgrade reflects mounting worries about Berkshire's ability to sustain performance without Buffett's steady hand. The firm pointed to ongoing challenges in its core operating units, which include its railroad division and its insurance businesses. While the firm could certainly be correct that there are headwinds facing these areas of Berkshire's business, they aren't necessarily permanent, and they don't change the fundamental strength of Berkshire's diversified model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Succeed co.,ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|645 000,00
|0,94%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|429,45
|-0,49%
|Succeed co.,ltd. Registered Shs
|838,00
|2,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerShutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street startet höher -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. Die Wall Street beginnt die Woche fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.