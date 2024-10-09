|
09.10.2024 17:41:00
Will IBM Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) may finally be ready for a comeback. The stock finally surpassed its all-time high from 2013 this year, and with its transformation into a cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company, investors have taken an interest.This has given IBM a market cap of around $205 billion. Given its trajectory, that figure will likely continue rising, so much so that some investors may speculate on whether it can become a trillion-dollar stock by 2030. While nobody knows for certain whether it can reach that level, it is likely worth taking a closer look to gauge the potential for such an occurrence.First, investors should realize that taking a $205 billion market cap to $1 trillion in six years will require an average stock price increase of 30% annually for the next six years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!