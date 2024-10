Will IBM Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) may finally be ready for a comeback. The stock finally surpassed its all-time high from 2013 this year, and with its transformation into a cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company, investors have taken an interest.This has given IBM a market cap of around $205 billion. Given its trajectory, that figure will likely continue rising, so much so that some investors may speculate on whether it can become a trillion-dollar stock by 2030. While nobody knows for certain whether it can reach that level, it is likely worth taking a closer look to gauge the potential for such an occurrence.First, investors should realize that taking a $205 billion market cap to $1 trillion in six years will require an average stock price increase of 30% annually for the next six years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool