IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
23.11.2025 11:00:00
Will IonQ Be a $1 Trillion Company 10 Years From Now?
Quantum computing stocks were one of the hottest commodities in the stock market up until a few weeks ago. The market decided it had assumed enough risk with these stocks and has started to rotate out of them. While this may be frustrating for those who bought at the top, is the sell-off a prime opportunity for investors who missed the initial quantum computing run?One of the top pure-play quantum computing stocks is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Its stock hasn't sold off as much as its peers, mainly due to its leadership position. Currently, it sports a market cap of about $16 billion, but could it be worth $1 trillion someday if it achieves quantum computing supremacy? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
22.11.25
|Rail fares in England to be frozen in 2026 (Financial Times)
|
22.11.25
|Rail fares in England to be frozen in 2026 (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25
|Nokia’s third reinvention will be harder than its first two (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25