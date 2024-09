Will Kamala Harris or Donald Trump Be Better for the Economy? Here's What 1 Top Wall Street Analyst Says

As the U.S. economy goes, so goes the stock market. At least, that's generally the case. When the economy is strong, corporate earnings tend to rise. And when earnings rise, stocks usually move higher.With the presidential election just around the corner, many investors are understandably interested in how the policies of the two major candidates might affect the economy. Will Kamala Harris or Donald Trump be better for the economy? Here's what one top Wall Street analyst says.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool