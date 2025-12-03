XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

D-Wave Quantum Aktie

D-Wave Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 09:51:00

Will Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Plunge 80% (or More)? History Offers a Chilling Answer.

Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's biggest multiyear catalyst, it wasn't the hottest stock market trend in 2025. That title belongs to the rise of quantum computing.Quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have skyrocketed by up to 965% over the trailing year, as of Nov. 28.Professional and everyday investors are well aware of the life-altering returns that game-changing technologies can bring to the table. For instance, the internet completely changed the way businesses market and sell their products and services, as well as paved the way for the retail investor revolution. Quantum computing, which uses specialized computers and the theories of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems that classical computers can't tackle, can be the next leap forward for businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantummehr Nachrichten