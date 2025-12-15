:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.12.2025 23:15:00
Will REITs be a Smart Investment in 2026?
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are having a down year in 2025. The S&P U.S. REIT Index has declined by nearly 5% year-to-date. That continues the lackluster performance of the REIT sector in recent years. While the sector has performed poorly in the short term, data from The Motley Fool shows that REITs have outperformed stocks over the long term. Here's a look at whether REITs will be a smart investment in the new year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
