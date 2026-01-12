Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
12.01.2026 22:00:00
Will Rigetti Computing Stock Make You a Millionaire?
Quantum computing was a hot and cold industry during 2025. It started the year in a cooling phase after seeing huge demand in December 2024. Then, it slowly warmed up throughout the year before peaking in October. Now, we're in a bit of a cooling-off phase, which is the perfect time to buy some of these stocks.One that investors have focused on with huge potential for 2026 is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Rigetti Computing is a fairly small company, with a market cap of about $8 billion. If the quantum computing market is as large as some think it will be, Rigetti could be a great stock to buy in expectation that it will rocket higher. But will it make you a millionaire? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|
