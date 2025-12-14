RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
14.12.2025 12:37:00
Will the Stock Market Rise in 2026? Investors Who Ignore This Historical Pattern Do So at Their Own Risk.
Over the last 50 years, the S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: VOO) has increased about 10% annually on average. Barring a catastrophe in the final weeks of this year, the S&P 500 will have an above-average year in 2025, considering the year-to-date gain is 17%. In fact, 2025 is on pace to be the third consecutive year of significantly above-average returns.After three years of above-average returns, many investors feel that the stock market is barreling full speed toward a cliff. The temptation is to sell stocks now and start buying again after the market crashes. But is a crash truly just around the corner? Is there a historical pattern that investors can use to inform their investment decisions right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!