:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.12.2025 21:15:00
Will There Be a Santa Claus Rally in the Stock Market This Year?
It's that time of year when Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé come out of hibernation as their Christmas hits loop endlessly on the airwaves at malls and department stores. Children are anxiously anticipating presents under the tree, while ever-growing shopping lists make your Black Friday receipts look reasonable.Kids and parents aren't the only ones hoping Saint Nick comes down their chimney this holiday season, though. Each year, investors also brace for whether Santa put them on the naughty or nice list.Let's explore a common stock market phenomenon known as the Santa Claus rally. Below, investors will learn what this event entails and how often they occur. From there, we'll be able to better understand which direction your portfolio may be headed going into the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
