Will UiPath Stock Get Back on the Comeback Trail?

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) stock continues to trend in the wrong direction. The sudden resignation of CEO Rob Enslin sent shares plunging to all-time lows. So far, UiPath's lead in robotics process automation (RPA) and its niche within artificial intelligence (AI) have failed to draw the interest of investors.However, the robotics stock may have hit rock bottom, and if the company can regain its footing, it could find itself in a strong position to bounce back. Let's see what could lie ahead for the struggling company.The 2022 bear market never seemed to end for UiPath stock. Amid slowing growth and worries about competition, the stock missed last year's bull market in AI stocks.