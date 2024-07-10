|
Willdan Announces Date For Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information
Willdan Group, Inc. ("Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Following the release, Willdan will host its investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. PDT.
An online, real-time audio webcast of the quarterly investor conference call will be available on Willdan’s website at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j8fw5j5u/. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-407-2988 (or 201-389-0923) at least five minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT start time. An online replay of earnings webcast will be available a few hours after the completion of the call at https://ir.willdangroup.com/events-presentations.
About Willdan
Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, policy advisory, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com. Follow Willdan on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
