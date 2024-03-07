Willdan Announces Retirement of Board Member Keith W. Renken

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Keith Renken has retired from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Willdan effective March 5, 2024, and has reduced its number of directors to seven. Keith has been a member of the Willdan Board of Directors since the company’s initial public offering in 2006. Keith’s experience includes serving as the Senior Partner and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Southern California for Deloitte and Touche through 1992, an Adjunct Professor at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California from 1992 to 2006, and a member of the Board of Directors of several other companies and institutions. Keith’s broad experience and deep financial expertise have been indispensable resources in the growth and development of Willdan from its roots in municipal engineering and financial services through its growth into a national leader in energy solutions for utilities, governments and industry. We are grateful to Keith for his many years of service to Willdan, and will miss his presence on our Board.

"The growth and development of Willdan has been one of the highlights of my career in business,” said Mr. Renken. "I’m proud of what the company has achieved since its initial public offering in 2006, and in particular the momentum it has built in recovering from the challenges of the pandemic. I am confident the company has a bright future.”

Tom Brisbin, Chairman of the Board of Willdan, said, "We cannot thank Keith enough for all his tremendous contributions to the shareholders and management of Willdan. His steadfast guidance and support has been a key factor in the company’s resilience and growth.”

