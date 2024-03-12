Willdan Awarded $12 Million Contract to Advance the City of Paramount’s Climate Action Plan

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a $12 million energy savings contract by the City of Paramount. This contract advances the City’s Climate Action Plan and includes water conservation and the design and installation of electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging stations and photovoltaic (PV) systems across the City. For the last 50 years, Willdan has served the City on civil engineering and financial planning projects.

"This partnership provides a key path for the City to achieve our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Mayor Isabel Aguayo. "We look forward to offering our residents and businesses additional ways to save water, receive greener electricity, and increase accessibility to EV fleet charging and support.”

"Willdan thanks the City of Paramount for expanding our collaboration into energy and climate projects,” said Willdan CEO Mike Bieber. "This latest contract underscores our capabilities to provide sustainable solutions that deliver energy efficiency goals and environmental objectives.”

About the City of Paramount

Paramount, California, located at the gateway to the Los Angeles metropolis in the southern part of the county, is a city that has earned numerous state and federal awards for its innovative programs and approaches to urban planning. Paramount is a business-friendly community of landscaped boulevards, education initiatives, cutting-edge police services, expanding parks and recreation programs, public art, and tree-lined neighborhoods with white picket fences. The City's efforts are all dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its residents. For more information, please visit www.paramountcity.com.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29, 2023. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

