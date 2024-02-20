Willdan Awarded $16 Million Energy Efficiency Program with Consolidated Edison

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it was awarded a $16 million, two-year contract to continue implementing Consolidated Edison’s Small and Medium Business Energy Efficiency and Clean Heat Program in New York City and Westchester County. Under this contract, Willdan will be supporting Con Edison in continuing the transition to non-lighting electrical measures, electrification of heating, and building envelope upgrades. Additionally, the next program cycle will focus on increasing participation from smaller customers in disadvantaged communities. Willdan has implemented this program since 2009.

"This program takes advantage of developing technology to deliver cleaner, more efficient energy choices to our commercial customers,” said Greg Elcock, Vice President of Customer Clean Energy Programs for Con Edison. "As we help Con Edison’s small and medium commercial customers reduce their energy consumption, we continue the transition to a clean energy future by making these improvements more affordable to New York businesses.”

"Willdan is honored to continue our work with Con Edison supporting their transition to efficient, electric alternatives,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. "We’ve been able to help Con Edison anticipate future needs by preparing this program’s transition to non-lighting measures and introducing electrification measures ahead of other markets.”

About Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., and Con Edison Transmission, Inc. Learn more at www.coned.com.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

