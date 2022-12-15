Willdan Awarded $5 Million Contract with Trinidad School District in Colorado

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a $5 million contract by Trinidad School District to provide energy and infrastructure renovations for Trinidad High School. This contract includes energy efficiency upgrades to the school’s HVAC, ventilation, and lighting systems, as well as a roof replacement and plumbing equipment installation across three campus buildings. Willdan previously developed the master plan for the District and completed infrastructure upgrades for Trinidad Middle School.

"Willdan has been instrumental in helping us be more proactive with core infrastructure improvements,” said Bonnie Aaron, Trinidad School District Superintendent. "The Trinidad High School energy and infrastructure renovation project serves as the next step in our long-term strategic plan to ensure the health and well-being of our students and staff.”

About Trinidad School District

Trinidad School District is located in Trinidad, Colorado and is comprised of three schools. Fisher’s Peak Elementary serves grades K-5, Trinidad Middle School serves grades 6-8, and Trinidad High School serves grades 9-12, with a total enrollment of over 1,000 students. Trinidad School District is committed to monitoring student progress, making decisions based on data results, and using scientifically based strategies in the classroom to support the needs of all students. For more information, visit Trinidad School District’s website at https://www.tsd1.org or follow Trinidad For Children on Facebook.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

