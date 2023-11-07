Willdan Awarded Energy Performance Contract for Yosemite Unified School District

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a $6.45 million energy service performance contract by Yosemite Unified School District. This contract includes the design and installation of a 734-kW solar photovoltaic system across the District’s three school sites as well as lighting, HVAC system, and thermostat control upgrades. Willdan is also providing grant application and planning support for the District’s EV fleet and charging infrastructure.

"Through this contract, our District will be able to harness renewable energy, offset utility costs, and elevate the quality of facilities for our students and community,” said Brian Beck, Superintendent for Yosemite Unified School District. "Given our proximity to Yosemite National Park, these new initiatives align with our commitment as environmental stewards.”

"These projects will allow Yosemite Unified School District to leverage renewable energy generation on their campuses,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. "Willdan’s strategic planning capabilities and technical expertise will support the District’s innovative approach to investing in their facilities.”

About Yosemite Unified School District

Yosemite Unified School District serves three schools and approximately 1,400 TK-12 students. The District is composed of Coarsegold Elementary, Rivergold Elementary, Yosemite High School, and an Educational Options program. Learn more at www.yosemiteusd.com.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107823462/en/