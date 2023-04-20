Willdan Commits to Carbon Neutrality with the Release of Latest Sustainability Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that the company has published a sustainability report of initiatives and results for 2022. Our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by our next reporting period is at the forefront of our sustainability efforts.

"Willdan continues to build a sustainable future with its capabilities in energy, advisory services, city services, and construction management,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Brisbin. "We are proud of our employees and their ongoing efforts to create a sustainable future for the communities we live and work in.”

Highlights of the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Commitment to minimizing our footprint and to achieving carbon neutrality by our next reporting period

Target for a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030

Building an inclusive workplace and support social progress by increasing the percentage of our minority workforce and for women to account for 50% of new hires by 2030

Detailed information about the company’s goals and its performance is available in the report online at www.willdan.com/sustainability.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

